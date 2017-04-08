Swedish police say found 'device' in truck used in Stockholm attack

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police said on Saturday they were examining a device found in the driver's seat of the truck used in the attack in Stockholm which killed four and injured more than a dozen.

"We have found something in the truck, in the driver's seat, a technical device that should not be there. I cannot say at this stage that this is a bomb or some sort of flammable material," Swedish police chief Dan Eliasson told a news conference.

"Whether it is a classic bomb or a fire device or something else is subject to technical analysis," he said.