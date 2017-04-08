FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish police say found 'device' in truck used in Stockholm attack
April 8, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 4 months ago

Swedish police say found 'device' in truck used in Stockholm attack

National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson attends a press conference, April 8, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, in Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police said on Saturday they were examining a device found in the driver's seat of the truck used in the attack in Stockholm which killed four and injured more than a dozen.

"We have found something in the truck, in the driver's seat, a technical device that should not be there. I cannot say at this stage that this is a bomb or some sort of flammable material," Swedish police chief Dan Eliasson told a news conference.

"Whether it is a classic bomb or a fire device or something else is subject to technical analysis," he said.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson

