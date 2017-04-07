FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish PM says nation united in grief and anger after attack
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 4 months ago

Swedish PM says nation united in grief and anger after attack

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven makes a statement after people were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Thomas Johansson/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM(Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday that the Nordic country was united in grief and anger and vowed that hatred would never be allowed to undermine the country's values.

"These kinds of actions will never succeed. We know that our enemies are these atrocious murderers and not each other," he told a news conference.

"Our message will always be clear: you will not defeat us, you will not govern our lives, you will never ever win."

Reporting by Stockholm newsroom

