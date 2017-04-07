Swedish PM says nation united in grief and anger after attack

STOCKHOLM(Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday that the Nordic country was united in grief and anger and vowed that hatred would never be allowed to undermine the country's values.

"These kinds of actions will never succeed. We know that our enemies are these atrocious murderers and not each other," he told a news conference.

"Our message will always be clear: you will not defeat us, you will not govern our lives, you will never ever win."