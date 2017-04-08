FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish security police say suspect in truck attack previously known
#World News
April 8, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 4 months ago

Swedish security police say suspect in truck attack previously known

People gather near the crime scene, near Ahlens department store on April 8, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, in central Stockholm, Sweden. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The man in custody suspected of carrying out the Stockholm truck attack has previously figured in intelligence material, Swedish security police said on Saturday.

"The arrested man was not part of any of the security police's ongoing investigations. However, he is a person who has previously figured in our intelligence flow," head of the Sapo security police, Anders Thornberg, told reporters.

National Police chief Dan Eliasson confirmed that the suspect is a 39 year-old from Uzbekistan.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

