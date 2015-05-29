FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish bankers criticize proposed new fees for crisis funds
May 29, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish bankers criticize proposed new fees for crisis funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish Bankers’ Association on Friday criticized new fees on banks and financial companies that it said would double the contributions they pay to crisis management funds.

Sweden introduced a stability fund in the midst of the financial crisis in 2008 for managing banks in trouble.

On Thursday, it proposed changes to the system to comply with EU regulations and said it planned to increase the total fees for the funds to around 6.5 billion crowns ($762.22 million) per year.

The bankers’ association said that meant a doubling of the current fees from around 3.2 billion crowns yearly.

“The high fees will create a competitive disadvantage for Swedish banks compared with other banks in the EU that in general will pay a lower fee”, Johan Hansing, the Swedish Bankers’ Association’s chief economist, said in a statement.

The government’s proposal came on the same day that Sweden and 10 other EU countries were given two months to adopt new EU rules on propping up failed banks or face legal action.

Financial companies that are not necessarily banks will also pay fees contributing to the 6.5 billion crown total.

The four major Swedish banks, which will pay the bulk of the total, are Nordea, SEB Swedbank and Handelsbanken.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Tom Heneghan

