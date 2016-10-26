FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Previously unknown Ingmar Bergman script to be into turned movie
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 26, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

Previously unknown Ingmar Bergman script to be into turned movie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Legendary Swedish film director Ingmar Bergman attends a news conference for his film "Troloesa" in Stockholm in this May 9, 1998 file photo.Gunnar Seijbold/ Scanpix (SWEDEN)

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A previously unknown script written by Ingmar Bergman for a collaboration between him, Italy's Federico Fellini and Japan's Akira Kurosawa is being turned into a movie by Swedish director Suzanne Osten, daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday.

The script, titled "Sixty-four minutes with Rebecka", was written in 1969 but the collaboration between the legendary three directors fell through. The script was shelved until the early 2000s when Bergman donated his collection to a foundation set up to preserve and honor his work.

Many of Bergman's scripts were never filmed but "Sixty-four Minutes with Rebecka" had remained unknown even for the most confirmed of connoisseurs, according to the Bergman Institute.

The script will premiere as a radio play on Nov. 6 before being filmed. The movie premiere is planned for 2018, 100 years after Bergman's birth, Dagens Nyheter wrote.

Bergman, who influenced a generation of filmmakers with his often stark works about mortality and sexual torment, including "Wild Strawberries", "Cries and Whispers" and "Fanny and Alexander", died in 2007.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.