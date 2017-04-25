FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Swedish authorities says bird flu found at hen farm
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 25, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 4 months ago

Swedish authorities says bird flu found at hen farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - An outbreak of H5N8 bird flu has been detected at a hen farm near the town of Nykoping in eastern Sweden, the country's board of agriculture said on Tuesday.

The authorities have taken steps to contain the outbreak of the disease, imposing a three km safety perimeter and banning visits to the farm.

All or parts of the hen population would be destroyed, the agriculture board said in a statement.

Sweden eased restrictions on bird farms earlier this month. Bird flu was detected at a Swedish hen farm in December 2016 and has also been found in several wild birds in the country.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.