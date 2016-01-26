FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stockholm police investigating explosion outside shopping center
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 26, 2016 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Stockholm police investigating explosion outside shopping center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Police were investigating an explosion outside an up-market shopping center in central Stockholm on Tuesday, although there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police said they were called to the Mood shopping center around 1730 GMT after witnesses described hearing a loud blast and seeing a white flash.

“We have a damaged facade and a ruptured car window but we are not aware of any injuries to people. Obviously something has exploded but it doesn’t appear to be major damage,” said police spokeswoman Carina Skagerlind.

Sweden’s security police raised the threat level to the second-highest level after the Paris attacks last year.

Before Christmas 2010 two bombs exploded in central Stockholm on busy shopping streets.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.