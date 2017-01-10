FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Swedish parliament to vote on gender quota for company boards
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 10, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 7 months ago

Swedish parliament to vote on gender quota for company boards

Swedens' Prime Minister Stefan Lofven arrives for the European Union summit- the first one since Britain voted to quit- in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's minority center-left coalition will introduce legislation in February to make listed companies increase the number of women in their boardrooms, news agency TT said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's coalition of Social Democrats and Greens has long threatened to introduce legislation unless the gender balance in company board rooms improved in a country which likes to consider itself as a champion of gender equality.

The bill will stipulate that by 2019 at least 40 percent of board members of listed firms should be women. It will need support from the center-right opposition, which has so far been skeptical about legislation, to become law.

The proportion of women on boards in Sweden has risen in the last decade and stood at 32 percent last year.

In 2003, Norway became the first country in the world to impose a gender quota, requiring nearly 500 firms, including 175 firms listed on the Oslo bourse, to raise the proportion of women on their boards to 40 percent.

Similar laws have or are in the process of being introduced in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Pritha Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.