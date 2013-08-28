Swedish boarding school shut after boys burned with irons

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s school inspectorate ordered the temporary closure of a prestigious boarding school on Wednesday after two new boys were burned with electric irons in the latest bullying scandal at the elite establishment.

The move came after several students of the Lundsberg school in central Sweden, whose alumni include Prince Carl Philip, the youngest child of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, were reported to the police for the hazing ritual over the weekend.

The school inspectorate said the school would be closed from Thursday for up to six months.

It is only the second time the inspectorate has ordered the immediate closure of a school, Sweden’s TT news agency said.

Lundsberg was founded in 1896 and has about 200 boys and girls of junior high school and high school age.

The inspectorate has criticized the school several times in recent years for dealing insufficiently with bullying after pupils reported incidents, including hazings that degenerated into sexual assaults and other humiliations.

“It’s startling that something like this can happen in light of the measures the school has presented to the school inspectorate concerning its efforts to prevent violations,” the directorate said in a statement.

Lundsberg’s board of directors said late on Wednesday it had dismissed its chief executive effective immediately following interviews with students and staff involved in the weekend’s incidents.

Swedish media said the injuries to the boys were minor.