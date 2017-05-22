FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Swedish airport evacuated after bomb scare: TT news agency
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 22, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

Swedish airport evacuated after bomb scare: TT news agency

People stand outside at Landvetter Airport, which is evacuated after a bag was left near the information desk at the airport outside Gothenburg, Sweden, May 22, 2017. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - An airport outside the western Swedish city of Gothenburg was evacuated after a bag in the arrivals hall showed indications it contained explosives, local news agency TT reported late on Monday.

The airport outside Gothenburg, Sweden's second biggest city, halted its last departing flight and evacuated the arrivals hall after a bag left near the information desk showed signs it contained explosives.

"We made an announcement for the bag but no one came for it. A scan later showed an indication of explosives," Anders Porlieus, press chief for airport operator Swedavia told TT.

Porelius added that there was no actual evidence of explosives and that there were no known threats against the airport.

Police bomb technicians were on their way to investigate the bag.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.