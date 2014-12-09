Bomb threat briefly closes parts of Sweden's main airport

Police with dogs and bomb technicians search an airbus plane belonging to Germanwings airline after a bomb threat at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police on Tuesday briefly evacuated parts of the country’s main airport, Stockholm Arlanda, after a bomb threat, it said.

Police said it had seized but not arrested an apparently mentally instable man after he made a bomb threat to an airplane. Cordons were lifted after police finished searching an airport gate and moved the plane to finalize a search.

Airport operator Swedavia said on its website that flights at Arlanda, which is situated north of the capital, were resuming but warned there may be delays throughout the afternoon.