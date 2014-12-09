FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 9, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Bomb threat briefly closes parts of Sweden's main airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police with dogs and bomb technicians search an airbus plane belonging to Germanwings airline after a bomb threat at Arlanda airport, north of Stockholm, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish police on Tuesday briefly evacuated parts of the country’s main airport, Stockholm Arlanda, after a bomb threat, it said.

Police said it had seized but not arrested an apparently mentally instable man after he made a bomb threat to an airplane. Cordons were lifted after police finished searching an airport gate and moved the plane to finalize a search.

Airport operator Swedavia said on its website that flights at Arlanda, which is situated north of the capital, were resuming but warned there may be delays throughout the afternoon.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
