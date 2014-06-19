FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Would-be bomber who caused Stockholm lock-down gives up to police
June 19, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Would-be bomber who caused Stockholm lock-down gives up to police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Policemen and a bomb robot are seen in a cordoned-off area in the old town of central Stockholm June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A man who had threatened to set off explosives in the heart of Stockholm on Thursday gave himself up and was taken away by police, a spokesman said.

Police had sealed off large parts of the capital city and evacuated buildings as they negotiated with the man who said he was carrying explosives and had barricaded himself inside a building near the headquarters of the main government party.

“He came out, he showed he wasn’t dangerous and he could be detained without drama, and he has now been taken away from there ... What remains for us is to search the premises to make sure there are no dangerous objects,” police spokesman Kjell Lindgren said.

