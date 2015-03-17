Sweden must cut rates to counter deflation risk -ex-Finance Minister Borg

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden is “driving on the edge of a cliff” its former finance minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday, calling on the central bank to cut rates further and consider currency intervention to stave off the threat of deflation.

The Riksbank cut rates into negative territory for the first time in February as concerns grew that AAA-rated economy ran the risk of Japan-style deflation.

Seen as a safe haven from the euro zone, Sweden has one of the strongest growth rates in Europe, but this has helped pushed up the crown currency over the last month, threatening to kill off early signs of a pick up in consumer prices.

“If anything would go wrong in this environment you are driving very close to the cliff when you are running inflation at substantially below 2 percent,” Borg told Reuters.

“So the Riksbank should be more expansionary and clearly signal that it will take a long time before they are even considering moving in the other direction.”

Borg was one of Europe’s longest-serving finance ministers before Sweden’s centre-right coalition lost September’s election. He had a reputation as a market reformer and leading Sweden relatively unscathed through global financial crisis.

He now works for Citi, the World Economic Forum and is deputy chairman of Kinnevik holding company.

“Sweden has had falling inflation for the last four years. It’s quite clear that we have overestimated the inflation pressures,” Borg said. “To my mind it’s possible to do more, but to do it in a gradual way.”

“I think they can continue to cut. Definitely once more and when they’ve done that, they should consider to do it once more.”

The Riksbank’s measures have been out-gunned by the ECB’s “big bazooka” of 60 billion euros a month in bond purchases and the crown has strengthened, hitting its strongest level in five months against the euro last week.

In addition to the deflation risk caused by its strong currency, Sweden’s other main economic danger comes from levels of household debt among the highest in Europe, Borg said.

“These two vulnerabilities are interconnected. If these two would start to go in the wrong direction, together that is a very, very difficult situation.”