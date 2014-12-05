Swedish central banker Jansson sees negative rates before unconventional policy

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank should adopt negative rates, forward guidance and a lower rate path before resorting to unconventional measures if inflation forecasts need to be cut, Deputy Riksbank Governor Per Jansson told Reuters on Friday.

The Riksbank cut rates to zero -- a record low -- late in October, also pushing back its forecasts for when it would start tightening policy to mid-2016. It will announce its next rate decision on Dec. 16.

“The way I see it, the different interest rate measures come before the unconventional ones,” Jansson said in an interview.

He said central banks had little experience with negative rates -- essentially charging banks to deposit with them -- and there was a reason to tread carefully.

“But we are looking at that possibility, and we do have ongoing communication and a dialogue with the banks to see how they see such a possibility,” he said.

Jansson said that Sweden’s credit markets were functioning well and yields were very low, meaning that unconventional measures -- asset purchases, cheap loans to banks or currency intervention -- might not have much effect.

“Unconventional measures just do not look very appealing in Sweden right now,” he said.

Swedish consumer prices have barely risen for nearly three years, causing some analysts to warn of the threat of Japan style deflation -- a scenario Jansson firmly rejects.

He was confident that zero rates would be enough to ensure the central bank meets its 2 percent inflation target in the first half of 2016.

Fresh inflation figures are due on Dec. 11.

If further downward revisions to the central bank’s inflation forecast are necessary, Jansson said just pushing rate hikes further out would not be enough.

A number of analyst have said that the most direct way to push up inflation would be to intervene to weaken the currency.

But Jansson said the central bank would need to see a stronger crown, clear deflationary signals or significantly bigger problems in the real economy before currency intervention would be an option.

“Otherwise, it is simply not reasonable for us to make currency interventions, we need a strong case for doing that,” he said.

Several months of falling prices -- stripping out interest rate effects -- would change the situation.

“Then, I also think there would be a different type of understanding from the outside world for this kind of measures,” Jansson said.

Sweden’s crown currency has weakened substantially, from 8.85 crowns versus the euro at the end of last year to around 9.30 now.

Jansson said some further weakening of the crown would not create problems but that help from the crown to push up inflation would be positive.

“It would be welcome if that happened,” he said.