Dovish Swedish central bank says too early to change course

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Uncertainty abroad and continued low inflation pressure means monetary policy needs to remain expansionary, Sweden's central bankers said in minutes of their most recent rate-setting meeting that were published on Wednesday.

Late in April, the Riksbank surprised many by extending its bond-buying program and slightly delaying future rate increases, arguing that lower wage rises would hold back inflation despite surging economic growth.

"It is quite simply too early to change the direction of monetary policy at present," the minutes quoted Governor Stefan Ingves as saying.

The decision to add to bond purchases divided the board, forcing Governor Ingves to use his deciding vote. But the minutes showed the board broadly supported a cautious stance.

Deputy Governor Per Jansson - who backed the extension of QE - said he had to consider whether a dip in inflation in March merited stronger measures.

"He therefore asked himself whether this negative inflation news should not lead to the conclusion that the repo rate now needs to be cut, particularly as the repo-rate path is already slightly below the current level of the repo rate," the minutes showed.

Cecilia Skingsley, who voted against the 15 billion-crown ($1.7 billion) in extra bond purchases, told reporters after the minutes were published she could tolerate a slower pick-up in inflation, given the global nature of the problem.

But she said she was ready to act if the uptick in inflation were threatened.

Only Henry Ohlsson, another who voted against QE, struck a more hawkish stance. He questioned whether further measures would help and called for the central bank not to push back its forecast for when it will start hiking rates.

The Riksbank's dovish stance puts it at odds with major central banks like the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The Fed is expected to raise rates again soon while the ECB and BoE may also be inching toward tighter policy.

Critics say the central bank is stoking a bubble in the housing market. But lower-than-expected wage increases have spooked the Riksbank.

Inflation has not hit the bank's 2 percent inflation target - based on underlying prices - since December 2010, and it is determined to restore market confidence in its policy.

Inflation dipped more than expected in March, slowing to 1.3 percent from a year earlier, stripped of the effects of interest rate changes. April inflation figures are due on Thursday and are widely expected to bounce back up toward 2 percent.

The Swedish crown was trading at around 9.69 to the euro at 0915 GMT, slightly weaker than before the minutes were published .