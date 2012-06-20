Swedish government, central bank should do more to boost growth: think tank

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s economy is losing momentum and is unlikely to improve until next year, according to a leading think tank, which called on the government to stimulate growth and urged the central bank to cut interest rates.

While the Scandinavian country has fended off the worst effects of Europe’s debt crisis and has been seen as a safe-haven by investors, the economy has slowed sharply and growth is expected to be meager at best this year.

“The recovery of the Swedish economy has lost its momentum and no improvement is expected until 2013,” the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said in a statement on Wednesday.

It revised its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.7 percent, slightly better than its previous estimate, but still a big drop from the 3.9 percent growth seen last year.

Unlike many European countries Sweden is expected to avoid recession this year but NIER said the government should consider temporary economic stimulus to lower unemployment, now at 8.1 percent, and called for a rate cut.

“The Riksbank is expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 1.5 percent until the outset of 2014, but interest rates could be lowered without jeopardizing the inflation target,” the NIER said.

The central bank targets inflation of 2.0 percent while inflation was just 1 percent in May.

The centre-right government has ruled out big stimulus measures, although it has said it could consider some additional spending on infrastructure.

CONFIDENCE FALLS

Data on Wednesday showed a benchmark index of Swedish consumer confidence index fell more than expected to 3.1 points this month, from 5.9 points in May.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the gauge of consumer sentiment to ease to 4.0 points.

The seasonally adjusted Swedish manufacturing business confidence indicator fell to -4 from -1 in the previous month.

“These numbers reinforce us in our view that GDP growth will be somewhat negative in quarter-on-quarter terms in Q2,” Anna Raman, senior economist at Nykredit Markets, said in a note.

Unemployment in May rose unexpectedly to 8.1 percent and there has been a steady drop in industrial production and orders.

The central bank has cut rates twice in the last eight months as Europe’s crisis has worsened. Although the central bank has said it sees rates now on hold, many analysts believe it will have to cut further this year.

The NIER forecast economic growth of 2.3 percent next year, slightly lower than its previous forecast of 2.5 percent.