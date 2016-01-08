FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two believed dead after small plane crash in Swedish mountains
January 8, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Two believed dead after small plane crash in Swedish mountains

A handout picture from the Norwegian Air Force shows the site of a plane crash in the Gallivare mountains in Sweden, 10 km (6 miles) from the Norwegian border, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Norwegian Air Force NATO QRA BodÃ¸/NTB Scanpix/Handout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish rescue teams were working to recover the bodies of two people presumed dead after a plane carrying mail crashed in northern Sweden early on Friday, officials said.

The plane, a model Canadair CRJ-200, sent out a mayday and was later spotted on the ground by a Norwegian F16 plane.

The plane was on its way from Oslo’s main airport to Tromso in Norway, according to Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

A spokesman told Swedish radio that police were seeking to reach the crash site between the north-western part of Lake Akkajaure and the Norwegian border, adding the area has no roads and the weather was very cold.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

