Two believed dead after small plane crash in Swedish mountains

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish rescue teams were working to recover the bodies of two people presumed dead after a plane carrying mail crashed in northern Sweden early on Friday, officials said.

The plane, a model Canadair CRJ-200, sent out a mayday and was later spotted on the ground by a Norwegian F16 plane.

The plane was on its way from Oslo’s main airport to Tromso in Norway, according to Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

A spokesman told Swedish radio that police were seeking to reach the crash site between the north-western part of Lake Akkajaure and the Norwegian border, adding the area has no roads and the weather was very cold.