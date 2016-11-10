Swedish government rejects Debt Office call for bigger FX mandate

New Swedish Krona banknotes and coins are seen in this picture taken September 14, 2015.

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government rejected on Thursday a request from the state Debt Office to be allowed to take bigger positions in the crown on currency markets, following a warning against the move from the central bank.

The Office had argued that a bigger mandate would allow it to better manage risks linked to a planned reduction in the share of foreign currency debt in Sweden's overall debt

However, were it to take a large long position in the crown, this could have pushed up the Swedish currency, which is widely regarded as undervalued against the euro due to the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.

This could have undermined the aims of the central bank, which wants a weak crown to help push up inflation towards its target. The Riksbank has said it is ready to intervene in the currency market to safeguard the target.

Before the current limit was imposed, the Debt Office booked an 8.1 billion Swedish crown ($893 million) profit in 2011 after taking a 50 billion crown bet that the currency would recover after the financial crisis.

On Thursday the government decided against the Office's request. "The mandate for positions in the Swedish currency will be unchanged at 7.5 billion crowns," it said in a statement, adding that the present mandate could be used to manage risk and reduce debt costs.

The crown weakened after the statement. It was trading at around 9.89 to the euro at 0912 ET compared with 9.86 beforehand.

In its yearly guidelines, published in late September, the Debt Office called for the limit on taking positions in the crown - cut by the previous government - to be raised again to 20 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.0748 Swedish crowns)