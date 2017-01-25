Swedish forces exposed to extensive cyber attack: Dagens Nyheter

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's armed forces were recently exposed to an extensive cyber attack that prompted them to shut down an IT system used in military exercises, daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday.

The attack that affected the Caxcis IT system was confirmed to the Swedish newspaper by armed forces spokesman Philip Simon.

The system has since been shut down, he told the paper but declined to comment on any further measures being taken or provide details on when the attack took place, when the exercise system was shut down or whether the armed forces know who was behind the attack.