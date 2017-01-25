FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Swedish forces exposed to extensive cyber attack: Dagens Nyheter
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
January 25, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 7 months ago

Swedish forces exposed to extensive cyber attack: Dagens Nyheter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's armed forces were recently exposed to an extensive cyber attack that prompted them to shut down an IT system used in military exercises, daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported on Wednesday.

The attack that affected the Caxcis IT system was confirmed to the Swedish newspaper by armed forces spokesman Philip Simon.

The system has since been shut down, he told the paper but declined to comment on any further measures being taken or provide details on when the attack took place, when the exercise system was shut down or whether the armed forces know who was behind the attack.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.