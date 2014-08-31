FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish hospital investigating possible case of Ebola: media
#Health News
August 31, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish hospital investigating possible case of Ebola: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A hospital in the Swedish capital is investigating a possible case of Ebola, Swedish media reported on Sunday.

A man who recently traveled to a “risk area” for the virus was taken to Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm suffering from a fever and is being treated in an isolation unit, the reports said.

More than 1,500 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in West Africa since March.

“The virus isn’t airborne and can only be spread between people through direct contact with blood and other body fluids,” daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote, quoting a statement by the Stockholm County Council.

Neither the council nor the hospital could immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Andrew Roche

