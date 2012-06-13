Top Swedish thinktank backs lower rates, sees high growth

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s top economic think tank lined up on Tuesday with critics of the central bank who see it as keeping borrowing costs too high while expressing cautious optimism that growth would be slightly higher than expected this year.

Sweden, one of the few European countries to have a AAA credit rating due to solid public finances, grew more than expected at 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2012.

In an interview, Mats Dillen, head of the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER), told Reuters he expected an upwards revision of the NIER growth forecast this year from 0.4 percent, though any change would be “no more than by a percentage point”.

He expected unchanged output in the second quarter from the first three months of the year.

The NIER is under the Finance Ministry but is an independent forecasting and research body which is widely respected. It also produces monthly consumer and business confidence surveys.

“It is not that we are extremely optimistic regarding the rest of the year because we saw a quarterly outturn (for Q1) GDP which was very strong,” he said. “The expression, ‘muddling along’ is very appropriate here,” he added.

Swedish GDP grew 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of this year, and 1.5 percent year-on-year, well above forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

Dillen said the euro zone debt crisis was the main factor overshadowing the economy, with domestic consumption being the main surprise. Swedish consumers have remained upbeat, data has shown, thanks to low interest rates and solid state finances.

Such developments have strengthened the view of four central bank policy makers who have backed steady rates, while the two other board members have called for lower rates.

Dillen said the central bank had room to ease borrowing costs further and brushed off worries about possible problems from rising house prices and indebtedness, factors mentioned by several central bankers as worries.

“If one is to reach the inflation goal and get the Swedish economy to approach balance in the labor market then one should definitely cut rates further,” Dillen said.

A 50 basis point cut would be appropriate, he added.

The two central bank executive board members who have called for rate cuts have cited the fact the bank was undershooting its 2 percent inflation goal and that lower borrowing costs would help reduce unemployment.