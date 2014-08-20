FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish opposition widens lead in opinion poll ahead of Sept elections
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish opposition widens lead in opinion poll ahead of Sept elections

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt (R) and Energy Minister Catharina Elmsater-Svard (L) head the government section of the annual gay pride parade in Stockholm August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Annika Af Klercker/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-left opposition parties’ lead over the governing coalition has increased and the Social Democrats, Green and Left parties would get 50.4 percent of votes if an election were held now, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

The Ipsos poll, published by daily paper Dagens Nyheter, showed support for the opposition up 0.6 percentage points from the previous survey in June, while support for the government bloc was flat.

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s minority, centre-right Alliance government stood at 35.6 percent in Wednesday’s poll of 1,512 voters. The current government is made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The following is a table of opinion poll results:

Bloc standings: Red-Green opposition Government parties

Ipsos 20/8/14 50.4 35.6

Sifo 16/8/14 49.3 38.5

Sifo 9/8/14 48.7 38.9

Novus 7/8/14 49.0 38.5

Ipsos 28/6/14 49.8 35.6

Novus 28/6/14 50.1 38.0

Sifo 15/6/14 48.8 37.0

Ipsos 30/5/14 50.2 37.2

Novus 29/5/14 50.8 38.4

SCB 27/5/14 51.3 36.8

Sifo 18/5/14 48.5 38.7

Skop 02/5/14 52.0 38.4

Ekot/Novus 01/5/14 51.9 37.3

Ipsos 30/4/14 52.5 36.6

Novus 24/4/14 51.9 36.7

Sifo 14/4/14 51.1 38.6

Ipsos 28/3/14 51.5 38.2

Sifo 16/3/14 50.5 39.0

Demoskop 07/3/14 53.7 34.6

Skop 05/3/14 51.7 38.3

Ekot/Novus 02/3/14 52.1 37.4

Ipsos 01/3/14 52.0 37.8

Novus 27/2/14 51.4 38.4

Sifo 16/2/14 52.8 36.0

Novus 30/1/14 51.1 36.6

Sifo 25/1/14 50.6 38.9

2010 election 43.6 49.3

Individual party standings:

DATE INSTITUTE SDP G L M F C CD SD

20/8/14 Ipsos 31.8 11.6 7.0 20.8 6.5 4.0 4.3 9.4

16/8/14 Sifo 30.3 11.1 7.9 24.6 6.7 3.8 3.4 10.1

9/8/14 Sifo 30.7 11.4 6.6 23.9 6.1 4.6 4.3 9.0

7/8/14 Novus 31.8 9.9 7.3 22.4 6.1 5.8 4.2 8.8

28/6/14 Ipsos 31.1 11.3 7.4 20.5 6.3 5.6 5.3 9.6

28/6/14 Novus 32.1 11.3 6.7 21.2 6.8 5.6 4.4 8.3

15/6/14 Sifo 29.4 13.0 6.4 21.2 6.8 5.5 3.5 9.0

30/5/14 Ipsos 31.3 10.2 8.7 22.6 5.8 4.3 4.5 7.8

29/5/14 Novus 32.4 10.1 8.3 24.3 6.0 3.9 4.2 7.7

27/5/14 SCB 35.3 8.0 8.0 22.7 5.3 4,9 3.9 8.1

18/5/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.3 23.2 7.0 5.0 3.5 8.8

02/5/14 Skop 34.9 10.7 6.4 23.4 7.8 4.5 2.7 7.3

01/5/14 Ekot/Novus32.9 10.4 8.6 24.3 5.8 3.8 3.4 8.2

30/4/14 Ipsos 33.1 9.9 9.4 24.6 5.4 3.6 3.0 7.6

24/4/14 Novus 33.5 10.8 7.6 23.7 5.4 4.0 3.6 8.8

14/4/14 Sifo 32.1 10.6 8.4 24.5 6.7 3.8 3.6 8.3

28/3/14 Ipsos 33.5 10.4 7.6 23.6 6.9 4.1 3.7 7.8

16/3/14 Sifo 34.1 10.1 6.3 24.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 8.0

07/3/14 Demoskop 32.7 12.5 8.4 22.6 5.1 3.6 3.3 10.0

05/3/14 Skop 33.8 9.9 8.0 26.5 4.6 4.1 3.1 8.2

02/3/14 Ekot/Novus34.5 9.5 8.1 24.4 5.8 3.5 3.7 8.7

01/3/14 Ipsos 35.1 9.0 7.9 24.7 6.0 3.5 3.5 7.9

27/2/14 Novus 33.3 9.7 8.4 25.7 4.7 4.2 3.8 8.7

16/2/14 Sifo 34.9 9.7 8.2 22.8 6.7 2.8 3.7 9.5

30/1/14 Novus 33.8 9.2 8.1 24.5 5.1 3.5 3.5 11.0

25/1/14 Sifo 32.9 9.4 8.3 25.4 6.5 3.7 3.3 9.2

2010 election: 30.7 7.3 5.6 30.1 7.1 6.6 5.6 5.7

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament

NOTE:

SDP = Social Democrats, lead centre-left opposition bloc

G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP

L = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP

M = Moderates, largest in ruling centre-right coalition

F = Folk Liberals, junior member of coalition government

C = Centre, junior member of coalition government

CD = Christian Democrats, smallest in Alliance

SD = The Swedish Democrats, far-right, anti-immigrant, unaligned to either centre-left or centre-right blocs

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.