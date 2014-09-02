Swedish opposition lead narrows in poll ahead of September election

Sweden's Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-left opposition parties’ lead over the governing coalition narrowed two weeks ahead of a national election, an opinion poll showed late on Monday.

Backing for the Social Democrats, Green and Left parties fell 2.6 percentage points to 46.9 percent from nearly a week ago, according to the Novus poll of 2,183 people, conducted between Aug. 25-31 and published by television channel TV4.

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s minority, centre-right Alliance government stood at 39.4 percent, up 1.0 percentage point from the previous poll.

The anti-immigration Swedish Democrats’ support increased to 10.6 percent, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous poll.

The current government is made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The following is a table of opinion poll results:

Bloc standings: Red-Green opposition Government parties

Novus 1/9/14 46.9 39.4

Sifo 29/8/14 46.1 38.8

Novus 28/8/14 49.5 38.4

Ipsos 28/8/14 48.8 37.7

Ekot/Novus 24/8/14 48.8 37.6

Sifo 22/8/14 48.7 38.0

Ipsos 20/8/14 50.4 35.6

Sifo 16/8/14 49.3 38.5

Sifo 9/8/14 48.7 38.9

Novus 7/8/14 49.0 38.5

Ekot/Novus 30/6/14 49.7 36.9

Ipsos 28/6/14 49.8 35.6

Novus 28/6/14 50.1 38.0

Sifo 15/6/14 48.8 37.0

Ipsos 30/5/14 50.2 37.2

Novus 29/5/14 50.8 38.4

SCB 27/5/14 51.3 36.8

Sifo 18/5/14 48.5 38.7

Skop 02/5/14 52.0 38.4

Ekot/Novus 01/5/14 51.9 37.3

Ipsos 30/4/14 52.5 36.6

Novus 24/4/14 51.9 36.7

Sifo 14/4/14 51.1 38.6

Ipsos 28/3/14 51.5 38.2

Sifo 16/3/14 50.5 39.0

Demoskop 07/3/14 53.7 34.6

Skop 05/3/14 51.7 38.3

Ekot/Novus 02/3/14 52.1 37.4

Ipsos 01/3/14 52.0 37.8

Novus 27/2/14 51.4 38.4

Sifo 16/2/14 52.8 36.0

Novus 30/1/14 51.1 36.6

Sifo 25/1/14 50.6 38.9

2010 election 43.6 49.3

Individual party standings:

DATE INSTITUTE SDP G L M F C CD SD Fi

1/9/14 Novus 30.2 9.6 7.1 23.3 6.4 5.3 4.4 10.6 2.1

29/8/14 Sifo 29.0 11.0 6.1 22.6 5.8 5.9 4.5 11.0 2.9

28/8/14 Novus 32.2 10.6 6.7 21.3 6.8 6.0 4.3 8.9 2.7

28/8/14 Ipsos 32.1 10.1 6.6 22.1 6.4 5.1 4.0 9.6 3.0

24/8/14 Novus 30.8 10.9 7.1 22.9 6.2 4.5 4.0 10.0 2.9

22/8/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.5 22.2 6.0 5.5 4.3 10.1 2.3

20/8/14 Ipsos 31.8 11.6 7.0 20.8 6.5 4.0 4.3 9.4 3.4

16/8/14 Sifo 30.3 11.1 7.9 24.6 6.7 3.8 3.4 10.1 2.0

9/8/14 Sifo 30.7 11.4 6.6 23.9 6.1 4.6 4.3 9.0 2.6

7/8/14 TV4/Novus 31.8 9.9 7.3 22.4 6.1 5.8 4.2 8.8 2.6

30/6/14 Ekot/Novus 30.8 12.0 6.9 21.1 6.6 5.5 3.7 9.0 3.3

28/6/14 Ipsos 31.1 11.3 7.4 20.5 6.3 5.6 3.3 9.6 3.7

28/6/14 Novus 32.1 11.3 6.7 21.2 6.8 5.6 4.4 8.3 2.9

15/6/14 Sifo 29.4 13.0 6.4 21.2 6.8 5.5 3.5 9.0 3.4

30/5/14 Ipsos 31.3 10.2 8.7 22.6 5.8 4.3 4.5 7.8 3.9

29/5/14 Novus 32.4 10.1 8.3 24.3 6.0 3.9 4.2 7.7 2.1

27/5/14 SCB 35.3 8.0 8.0 22.7 5.3 4,9 3.9 8.1 2.5

18/5/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.3 23.2 7.0 5.0 3.5 8.8 2.9

02/5/14 Skop 34.9 10.7 6.4 23.4 7.8 4.5 2.7 7.3

01/5/14 Ekot/Novus 32.9 10.4 8.6 24.3 5.8 3.8 3.4 8.2

30/4/14 Ipsos 33.1 9.9 9.4 24.6 5.4 3.6 3.0 7.6

24/4/14 Novus 33.5 10.8 7.6 23.7 5.4 4.0 3.6 8.8

14/4/14 Sifo 32.1 10.6 8.4 24.5 6.7 3.8 3.6 8.3

28/3/14 Ipsos 33.5 10.4 7.6 23.6 6.9 4.1 3.7 7.8

16/3/14 Sifo 34.1 10.1 6.3 24.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 8.0

07/3/14 Demoskop 32.7 12.5 8.4 22.6 5.1 3.6 3.3 10.0

05/3/14 Skop 33.8 9.9 8.0 26.5 4.6 4.1 3.1 8.2

02/3/14 Ekot/Novus 34.5 9.5 8.1 24.4 5.8 3.5 3.7 8.7

01/3/14 Ipsos 35.1 9.0 7.9 24.7 6.0 3.5 3.5 7.9

27/2/14 Novus 33.3 9.7 8.4 25.7 4.7 4.2 3.8 8.7

16/2/14 Sifo 34.9 9.7 8.2 22.8 6.7 2.8 3.7 9.5

30/1/14 Novus 33.8 9.2 8.1 24.5 5.1 3.5 3.5 11.0

25/1/14 Sifo 32.9 9.4 8.3 25.4 6.5 3.7 3.3 9.2

2010 election: 30.7 7.3 5.6 30.1 7.1 6.6 5.6 5.7

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament

SDP = Social Democrats, lead centre-left opposition bloc G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP L = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP M = Moderates, largest in ruling centre-right coalition F = Folk Liberals, junior member of coalition government C = Centre, junior member of coalition government CD = Christian Democrats, smallest in governing Alliance SD = The Swedish Democrats, far-right, anti-immigrant, unaligned to either centre-left or centre-right blocs Fi = The Feminist Initiative, left-wing