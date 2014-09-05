Swedish opposition extends lead ahead of election: poll

Sweden's Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt of the Moderate Party poses in the studio during a break at his hearing in the Swedish broadcasting company SVT in Stockholm August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s centre-left opposition held a comfortable lead nine days ahead of national elections, an opinion poll published on Friday showed, pointing to a wider lead for the grouping of the Social Democrats, Greens and Left parties.

The three opposition parties would get 48.5 percent of the vote, according to the Demoskop poll of 1,250 people conducted between Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 and published by daily Expressen. That was up 2.3 percentage points from the previous Demoskop poll released last month.

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s minority, centre-right Alliance government stood at 36.9 percent, down 0.4 percent.

The poll showed support for the anti-immigration Swedish Democrats’ fell to 10.8 percent from 12.2 percent in the previous poll.

The current government is made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The following is a table of opinion poll results:

Bloc standings: Red-Green opposition Government parties

Demoskop 5/9/14 48.5 36.9

Novus 4/9/14 48.0 38.1

Ipsos 4/9/14 48.1 36.9

Novus 1/9/14 46.9 39.4

Sifo 29/8/14 46.1 38.8

Novus 28/8/14 49.5 38.4

Ipsos 28/8/14 48.8 37.7

Ekot/Novus 24/8/14 48.8 37.6

Sifo 22/8/14 48.7 38.0

Ipsos 20/8/14 50.4 35.6

Sifo 16/8/14 49.3 38.5

Sifo 9/8/14 48.7 38.9

Novus 7/8/14 49.0 38.5

Ekot/Novus 30/6/14 49.7 36.9

Ipsos 28/6/14 49.8 35.6

Novus 28/6/14 50.1 38.0

Sifo 15/6/14 48.8 37.0

Ipsos 30/5/14 50.2 37.2

Novus 29/5/14 50.8 38.4

SCB 27/5/14 51.3 36.8

Sifo 18/5/14 48.5 38.7

Skop 02/5/14 52.0 38.4

Ekot/Novus 01/5/14 51.9 37.3

Ipsos 30/4/14 52.5 36.6

Novus 24/4/14 51.9 36.7

Sifo 14/4/14 51.1 38.6

Ipsos 28/3/14 51.5 38.2

Sifo 16/3/14 50.5 39.0

Demoskop 07/3/14 53.7 34.6

Skop 05/3/14 51.7 38.3

Ekot/Novus 02/3/14 52.1 37.4

Ipsos 01/3/14 52.0 37.8

Novus 27/2/14 51.4 38.4

Sifo 16/2/14 52.8 36.0

Novus 30/1/14 51.1 36.6

Sifo 25/1/14 50.6 38.9

2010 election 43.6 49.3

Individual party standings:

DATE INSTITUTE SDP G L M F C CD SD Fi

5/9/14 Demoskop 30.7 10.6 7.2 22.2 5.1 4.6 5.0 10.8 2.5

4/9/14 Novus 32.2 8.4 7.4 22.3 5.4 5.1 5.3 10.2 2.5

4/9/14 Ipsos 29.7 11.0 7.4 21.7 6.3 4.4 4.5 9.7 4.0

1/9/14 Novus 30.2 9.6 7.1 23.3 6.4 5.3 4.4 10.6 2.1

29/8/14 Sifo 29.0 11.0 6.1 22.6 5.8 5.9 4.5 11.0 2.9

28/8/14 Novus 32.2 10.6 6.7 21.3 6.8 6.0 4.3 8.9 2.7

28/8/14 Ipsos 32.1 10.1 6.6 22.1 6.4 5.1 4.0 9.6 3.0

24/8/14 Novus 30.8 10.9 7.1 22.9 6.2 4.5 4.0 10.0 2.9

22/8/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.5 22.2 6.0 5.5 4.3 10.1 2.3

20/8/14 Ipsos 31.8 11.6 7.0 20.8 6.5 4.0 4.3 9.4 3.4

16/8/14 Sifo 30.3 11.1 7.9 24.6 6.7 3.8 3.4 10.1 2.0

9/8/14 Sifo 30.7 11.4 6.6 23.9 6.1 4.6 4.3 9.0 2.6

7/8/14 TV4/Novus 31.8 9.9 7.3 22.4 6.1 5.8 4.2 8.8 2.6

30/6/14 Ekot/Novus 30.8 12.0 6.9 21.1 6.6 5.5 3.7 9.0 3.3

28/6/14 Ipsos 31.1 11.3 7.4 20.5 6.3 5.6 3.3 9.6 3.7

28/6/14 Novus 32.1 11.3 6.7 21.2 6.8 5.6 4.4 8.3 2.9

15/6/14 Sifo 29.4 13.0 6.4 21.2 6.8 5.5 3.5 9.0 3.4

30/5/14 Ipsos 31.3 10.2 8.7 22.6 5.8 4.3 4.5 7.8 3.9

29/5/14 Novus 32.4 10.1 8.3 24.3 6.0 3.9 4.2 7.7 2.1

27/5/14 SCB 35.3 8.0 8.0 22.7 5.3 4,9 3.9 8.1 2.5

18/5/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.3 23.2 7.0 5.0 3.5 8.8 2.9

02/5/14 Skop 34.9 10.7 6.4 23.4 7.8 4.5 2.7 7.3

01/5/14 Ekot/Novus 32.9 10.4 8.6 24.3 5.8 3.8 3.4 8.2

30/4/14 Ipsos 33.1 9.9 9.4 24.6 5.4 3.6 3.0 7.6

24/4/14 Novus 33.5 10.8 7.6 23.7 5.4 4.0 3.6 8.8

14/4/14 Sifo 32.1 10.6 8.4 24.5 6.7 3.8 3.6 8.3

28/3/14 Ipsos 33.5 10.4 7.6 23.6 6.9 4.1 3.7 7.8

16/3/14 Sifo 34.1 10.1 6.3 24.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 8.0

07/3/14 Demoskop 32.7 12.5 8.4 22.6 5.1 3.6 3.3 10.0

05/3/14 Skop 33.8 9.9 8.0 26.5 4.6 4.1 3.1 8.2

02/3/14 Ekot/Novus 34.5 9.5 8.1 24.4 5.8 3.5 3.7 8.7

01/3/14 Ipsos 35.1 9.0 7.9 24.7 6.0 3.5 3.5 7.9

27/2/14 Novus 33.3 9.7 8.4 25.7 4.7 4.2 3.8 8.7

16/2/14 Sifo 34.9 9.7 8.2 22.8 6.7 2.8 3.7 9.5

30/1/14 Novus 33.8 9.2 8.1 24.5 5.1 3.5 3.5 11.0

25/1/14 Sifo 32.9 9.4 8.3 25.4 6.5 3.7 3.3 9.2

2010 election: 30.7 7.3 5.6 30.1 7.1 6.6 5.6 5.7

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament

SDP = Social Democrats, lead centre-left opposition bloc G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP L = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP M = Moderates, largest in ruling centre-right coalition F = Folk Liberals, junior member of coalition government C = Centre, junior member of coalition government CD = Christian Democrats, smallest in governing Alliance SD = The Swedish Democrats, far-right, anti-immigrant, unaligned to either centre-left or centre-right blocs Fi = The Feminist Initiative, left-wing