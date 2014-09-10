Swedish opposition's lead widens slightly as election nears: poll

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish centre-left opposition’s lead over the ruling coalition has widened slightly to 6.2 percentage points days before Sept. 14 elections, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

Opinion polls have consistently shown the centre-left ahead of the centre-right governing Alliance bloc, but the gap had appeared to be narrowing.

The Sifo poll published by daily Svenska Dagbladet showed the three opposition parties - the Social Democrats, Green and Left parties - would get 47.5 percent of votes. That was up 2.5 percentage points from the previous Sifo poll on Sept. 5.

Support for the governing coalition made up of the Moderates, Center, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties, stood at 41.3 percent, up from 40.5 percent in the previous poll.

Another poll published earlier in the day showed a gap of just 3.6 percentage points between the blocs.

If the election produces such a result, the centre-left would hold more seats in parliament than the current government but not an outright majority of 175 seats or more. The far-right Sweden Democrats - who got 8.9 percent in the latest Sifo poll - would be able to sink government bills by siding with the Alliance.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14.