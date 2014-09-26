FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Left leader says expects deal on private welfare profits
September 26, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Left Party leader Jonas Sjostedt said on Friday he expected to be able to reach an agreement on curbing profits in the private welfare sector in talks with the Social Democrats and Greens but that a deal had not been reached yet.

The Left Party, which will not be included in the new government, has made halting the profits among private players in healthcare, schools and elderly care a prerequisite for supporting a Social Democrat and Green Party budget bill.

“For us it is important that something is really done about the pursuit of profits within welfare,” Sjostedt told reporters.

Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven is busy forming a minority government with the Greens and will need the backing of the Left to see his first budget bill pass in parliament later this year.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
