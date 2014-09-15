Sweden's Lofven says Left Party will not be part of Soc Dem government: News Agency TT

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Left Party will not be part of a Social Democrat-led government, news agency TT quoted Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven as saying on Monday.

The Social Democrats are facing a difficult task forming a government. The three center-left parties won 158 parliamentary seats in total, well short of the 175 needed for a majority.

It was not totally unexpected and leaves open the possibility that the Left Party supports the government from the outside.