Swedish opposition lead narrows as elections near: poll
#World News
September 8, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish opposition lead narrows as elections near: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stefan Lofven, Social Democratic party leader and opposition leader in Sweden, answers questions during a religious meeting in Vargarda on the Swedish west coast, in this August 20, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish center-left opposition’s lead over the governing coalition has narrowed to 5.0 percentage points ahead of Sept. 14 elections, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

The Novus poll for broadcaster TV4 showed the three opposition parties - the Social Democrats, Green and Left parties - getting 46.3 percent of votes, down from 48.0 percent in the latest corresponding poll published last week.

Recent opinion polls have consistently shown the center-left ahead of the governing Alliance bloc with the gap ranging from 4.5 to 11.6 percent.

Support for the center-right governing coalition, made up of the Moderates, Center, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties, stood at 41.3 percent, up from 38.1 percent in the previous poll.

The poll, based on interviews with 1,859 participants carried out between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7, showed support for the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, which is shunned by both the center-left and center-right blocs, at 9.5 percent, the broadcaster said.

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament

SDP = Social Democrats, lead center-left opposition bloc G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP L = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP M = Moderates, largest in ruling center-right coalition F = Folk Liberals, junior member of coalition government C = Center, junior member of coalition government CD = Christian Democrats, smallest in governing Alliance SD = The Swedish Democrats, far-right, anti-immigrant, unaligned to either center-left or center-right blocs Fi = The Feminist Initiative, left-wing

Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
