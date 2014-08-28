Swedish polls indicate around 49 percent support for opposition

Sweden's Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt of the Moderate Party poses in the studio during a break at his hearing in the Swedish broadcasting company SVT in Stockholm August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s center-left opposition parties’ lead over the governing coalition has decreased in one poll and increased in another ahead of Sept. 14 general election.

The Social Democrat, Green and Left parties would get around 49 percent of votes if an election were held now, two opinion polls showed on Thursday.

The Ipsos poll, published by daily paper Dagens Nyheter, indicated support for the opposition down 1.6 percentage points from the previous Ipsos survey earlier in August, while support for the center-right government coalition was up 2.1 percentage points.

The Novus poll, published by television channel TV4, indicated support for the opposition up 0.5 percentage points from the previous Novus poll, while support for the government parties was down 0.1 percentage point.

Support for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s minority government, made up of the Moderates, Centre, Christian Democrat and Liberal parties, stood at 37.7 percent in Thursday’s Ipsos poll of 1,508 voters.

The government had support from 38.4 percent in Novus’ poll of 2,001 voters.

The following is a table of opinion poll results:

Bloc standings: Red-Green opposition Government parties

Novus 28/8/14 49.5 38.4

Ipsos 28/8/14 48.8 37.7

Ekot/Novus 24/8/14 48.8 37.6

Sifo 22/8/14 48.7 38.0

Ipsos 20/8/14 50.4 35.6

Sifo 16/8/14 49.3 38.5

Sifo 9/8/14 48.7 38.9

Novus 7/8/14 49.0 38.5

Ekot/Novus 30/6/14 49.7 36.9

Ipsos 28/6/14 49.8 35.6

Novus 28/6/14 50.1 38.0

Sifo 15/6/14 48.8 37.0

Ipsos 30/5/14 50.2 37.2

Novus 29/5/14 50.8 38.4

SCB 27/5/14 51.3 36.8

Sifo 18/5/14 48.5 38.7

Skop 02/5/14 52.0 38.4

Ekot/Novus 01/5/14 51.9 37.3

Ipsos 30/4/14 52.5 36.6

Novus 24/4/14 51.9 36.7

Sifo 14/4/14 51.1 38.6

Ipsos 28/3/14 51.5 38.2

Sifo 16/3/14 50.5 39.0

Demoskop 07/3/14 53.7 34.6

Skop 05/3/14 51.7 38.3

Ekot/Novus 02/3/14 52.1 37.4

Ipsos 01/3/14 52.0 37.8

Novus 27/2/14 51.4 38.4

Sifo 16/2/14 52.8 36.0

Novus 30/1/14 51.1 36.6

Sifo 25/1/14 50.6 38.9

UM 13/1/13 49.8 37.9

2010 election 43.6 49.3

Individual party standings:

DATE INSTITUTE SDP G L M F C CD SD Fi

28/8/14 Novus 32.2 10.6 6.7 21.3 6.8 6.0 4.3 8.9 2.7

28/8/14 Ipsos 32.1 10.1 6.6 22.1 6.4 5.1 4.0 9.6 3.0

24/8/14 Novus 30.8 10.9 7.1 22.9 6.2 4.5 4.0 10.0 2.9

22/8/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.5 22.2 6.0 5.5 4.3 10.1 2.3

20/8/14 Ipsos 31.8 11.6 7.0 20.8 6.5 4.0 4.3 9.4 3.4

16/8/14 Sifo 30.3 11.1 7.9 24.6 6.7 3.8 3.4 10.1 2.0

9/8/14 Sifo 30.7 11.4 6.6 23.9 6.1 4.6 4.3 9.0 2.6

7/8/14 TV4/Novus 31.8 9.9 7.3 22.4 6.1 5.8 4.2 8.8 2.6

30/6/14 Ekot/Novus 30.8 12.0 6.9 21.1 6.6 5.5 3.7 9.0 3.3

28/6/14 Ipsos 31.1 11.3 7.4 20.5 6.3 5.6 3.3 9.6 3.7

28/6/14 Novus 32.1 11.3 6.7 21.2 6.8 5.6 4.4 8.3 2.9

15/6/14 Sifo 29.4 13.0 6.4 21.2 6.8 5.5 3.5 9.0 3.4

30/5/14 Ipsos 31.3 10.2 8.7 22.6 5.8 4.3 4.5 7.8 3.9

29/5/14 Novus 32.4 10.1 8.3 24.3 6.0 3.9 4.2 7.7 2.1

27/5/14 SCB 35.3 8.0 8.0 22.7 5.3 4,9 3.9 8.1 2.5

18/5/14 Sifo 30.9 10.3 7.3 23.2 7.0 5.0 3.5 8.8 2.9

02/5/14 Skop 34.9 10.7 6.4 23.4 7.8 4.5 2.7 7.3

01/5/14 Ekot/Novus 32.9 10.4 8.6 24.3 5.8 3.8 3.4 8.2

30/4/14 Ipsos 33.1 9.9 9.4 24.6 5.4 3.6 3.0 7.6

24/4/14 Novus 33.5 10.8 7.6 23.7 5.4 4.0 3.6 8.8

14/4/14 Sifo 32.1 10.6 8.4 24.5 6.7 3.8 3.6 8.3

28/3/14 Ipsos 33.5 10.4 7.6 23.6 6.9 4.1 3.7 7.8

16/3/14 Sifo 34.1 10.1 6.3 24.2 5.4 4.7 4.7 8.0

07/3/14 Demoskop 32.7 12.5 8.4 22.6 5.1 3.6 3.3 10.0

05/3/14 Skop 33.8 9.9 8.0 26.5 4.6 4.1 3.1 8.2

02/3/14 Ekot/Novus 34.5 9.5 8.1 24.4 5.8 3.5 3.7 8.7

01/3/14 Ipsos 35.1 9.0 7.9 24.7 6.0 3.5 3.5 7.9

27/2/14 Novus 33.3 9.7 8.4 25.7 4.7 4.2 3.8 8.7

16/2/14 Sifo 34.9 9.7 8.2 22.8 6.7 2.8 3.7 9.5

30/1/14 Novus 33.8 9.2 8.1 24.5 5.1 3.5 3.5 11.0

25/1/14 Sifo 32.9 9.4 8.3 25.4 6.5 3.7 3.3 9.2

2010 election: 30.7 7.3 5.6 30.1 7.1 6.6 5.6 5.7

Parties need a minimum of 4 percent of votes to get seats in parliament

SDP = Social Democrats, lead center-left opposition bloc G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP L = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP M = Moderates, largest in ruling center-right coalition F = Folk Liberals, junior member of coalition government C = Centre, junior member of coalition government CD = Christian Democrats, smallest in governing Alliance SD = The Swedish Democrats, far-right, anti-immigrant, unaligned to either center-left or center-right blocs Fi = The Feminist Initiative, left-wing