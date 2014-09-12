Poll shows lead for Swedish opposition widens ahead of Sept. 14 vote

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s center-left opposition has a lead of 7.6 percentage points over the ruling center-right government ahead of Sunday’s general election, a poll on Friday showed.

The Social Democrat, Green and Left parties - who are not part of a formal coalition - garnered 46.1 percent support against 38.5 percent for the four-party Alliance government, the poll by Demoskop for daily Expressen showed.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats got 10.2 points and Feminist Initiative, a left-of-center party, got 3.9 percent, below the 4 percent threshold to get into parliament.

In the previous Demoskop poll two days ago, the gap between the two blocs was 6.3 percentage points.