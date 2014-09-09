Sweden's Reinfeldt says open to deals with opposition parties

Sweden's Prime Minister and Moderates leader Fredrik Reinfeldt is pictured during an election debate at Kulturhuset in Stockholm September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency

NYKOPING Sweden (Reuters) - Sweden’s Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt said on Tuesday he was ready to strike deals with the opposition if neither wins a majority in Sunday’s general election, countering fears of political stalemate.

Reinfeldt is campaigning for a third term after eight years of reforms that have cut taxes and trimmed welfare. But he faces voter backlash over unemployment, falling school standards and the involvement of private firms in state healthcare.

Polls show that neither Reinfeldt’s four-party centre-right government nor a bloc of leftist parties led by the Social Democrats will win a majority, giving the balance of power to the far-right Sweden Democrats, who look set to win 10 percent of votes.

But with all political parties refusing to do business with the Sweden Democrats, who want to cut immigration numbers by 90 percent, a close result on Sunday could leave Sweden with a minority government struggling to pass laws or even its budget.

Adding to the uncertainty, Reinfeldt’s grouping has closed the gap on the centre-left opposition alliance to about five percentage points, from about 10 to 15 points during the summer.

Reinfeldt said previous deals with the Green Party had been vital to stop Sweden Democrats gaining influence in their target policy area: asylum and immigration.

“I definitely think one should have the attitude of seeking cooperation also in other policy areas,” he said on a campaign bus south of Stockholm. “That should always be tried where possible, to reach broad agreements.”

Reinfeldt’s government has managed to pass reforms either because its policies were unopposed by the Sweden Democrats or because the opposition Green Party supported specific bills, such as liberalising migrant worker regulations.

But a win by the leftist parties would almost certainly see greater opposition from the far-right, meaning cross-bloc deals may be the only way to pass spending plans or raise taxes.

“The goal is to isolate the Sweden Democrats from influence, to not in any context become dependent on them or assume their support,” Reinfeldt said.

Reinfeldt sees the Social Democrat-led grouping rather than his government as the obstacle to any parliamentary deals.

“Social Democracy is harking back to a time that no longer exists, where they are to be the sun around which everything revolves,” Reinfeldt said.

“You cannot negotiate with someone who does not have a position, so to speak.”

With polls showing the gap closing between the two sides, Reinfeldt said a very small swing in public opinion was needed to give the centre-right more seats than the centre-left.

“From having been completely counted out, there is now a feeling that we have momentum on our side,” Reinfeldt told Reuters. “Everything apart from that, I would describe as potentially chaotic.”

