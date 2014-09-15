FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Swedish Fin Min Borg says to leave politics
#World News
September 15, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Outgoing Swedish Fin Min Borg says to leave politics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s long-serving finance minister Anders Borg said on Monday he would leave politics after the four-party Alliance government lost in a general election at the weekend to the center-left.

“I am leaving party politics,” Borg said.

“I will try and find a job as soon as I can.”

Borg’s departure is part of a change of guard at the Moderate Party, the biggest in the center-right Alliance. Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt said he would step down as leader of party in the spring after the election defeat.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
