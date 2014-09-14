FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Center-left to win 160 seats, short of house majority in Swedish vote: projection
#World News
September 14, 2014 / 8:39 PM / 3 years ago

Center-left to win 160 seats, short of house majority in Swedish vote: projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s three party center-left opposition held a lead over the governing center-right coalition in the Nordic country’s general election but fell short of an absolute majority, a projection after most districts had been counted showed on Sunday.

The opposition of Social Democrats, Greens and Left Party would win 160 seats in the 349-seat parliament an SVT projection based on the nearly 5,000 of the just under 6,000 districts counted, while Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s center-right coalition would win 142 seats.

A coalition needs 175 seats to form a majority government. In a effort to leave the Sweden Democrats without influence, Reinfeldt has pledged to let the center-left bloc form a government if it is larger than his Alliance.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats - shunned by all other parties in parliament - would win 47 parliament seats while the Feminist Initiative party did not reach the 4 percent threshold to win seats in parliament.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Daniel Dickson and Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
