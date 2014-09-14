Swedish PM Reinfeldt concedes defeat in Swedish election, center-left win

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt conceded defeat on Sunday after a narrow victory by the center-left over an Alliance government that has governed Sweden for eight years.

“The center-left has more seats (in parliament) than the Alliance,” Reinfeldt told party supporters. “So tomorrow I am going to hand in mine and my government’s resignation.”

Reinfeldt said he would step down as leader of the Moderates, the largest party in the Alliance but which saw its support drop sharply in the election, in the spring.