Center-left holds on to lead in Swedish elections: SVT projection

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s three party center-left opposition held a lead over the governing center-right coalition in the Nordic country’s general election, but remained short of an absolute majority, a projection after a partial vote count showed on Sunday.

The opposition of Social Democrats, Greens and Left Party got 43.7 percent in broadcaster SVT’s projection of the results versus 39.1 percent for Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s center-right coalition.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats - shunned by all other parties in parliament - stood at 13.0 percent while the leftist Feminist Initiative party held 3.2 percent, below the 4 percent threshold to win seats in parliament.