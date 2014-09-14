FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish Social Democrat leader says ready to start building govt after election win
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 14, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish Social Democrat leader says ready to start building govt after election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The leader of Sweden’s Social Democrats said he was ready to start the process of building a new government after the center-left won an narrow victory in a general election on Sunday.

Stefan Lofven said Sweden was facing major challenges after 8 years of center-right rule with high unemployment and declining school results.

“We are in serious situation. We have thousands of people unemployed, We have school results that are declining more than in any other OECD country.”

“There is something that is breaking. Now Sweden has answered that we need a change. We need a new direction.”

The results show the Social Democrats, Greens and Left parties winning around 159 seats in the 349-seat parliament, short of a majority.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Daniel Dickson and Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.