Swedish Social Democrat leader says ready to start building govt after election win

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The leader of Sweden’s Social Democrats said he was ready to start the process of building a new government after the center-left won an narrow victory in a general election on Sunday.

Stefan Lofven said Sweden was facing major challenges after 8 years of center-right rule with high unemployment and declining school results.

“We are in serious situation. We have thousands of people unemployed, We have school results that are declining more than in any other OECD country.”

“There is something that is breaking. Now Sweden has answered that we need a change. We need a new direction.”

The results show the Social Democrats, Greens and Left parties winning around 159 seats in the 349-seat parliament, short of a majority.