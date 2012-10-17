FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish police re-open U.S. embassy, seize suspect letter
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 17, 2012 / 12:09 PM / 5 years ago

Swedish police re-open U.S. embassy, seize suspect letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Police have seized a letter which arrived at the U.S. embassy in the Swedish capital on Wednesday for examination and begun to allow people to return to the building after it was evacuated, officials said.

Everyone apart from essential staff had earlier left the building, where about 150 people are employed, after a letter arrived with a mysterious substance inside.

A fire service spokeswoman had said that police had told her a white powder had leaked in the building.

“We have lifted the barriers and seized this letter, which is being examined as part of a preliminary investigation into unlawful assault,” said a spokeswoman for Stockholm police.

She declined to go into details of what the letter contained.

People were now allowed to return to the building, she said.

Police had earlier sealed off an area around the embassy, which is a wealthy part of Stockholm, where other countries have their diplomatic representations.

Reporting by Patrick Lannin. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.