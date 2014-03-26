FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish court jails three after neo-Nazi attack
#World News
March 26, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish court jails three after neo-Nazi attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish court sentenced three people to jail on Wednesday over their involvement in a violent neo-Nazi attack on an anti-racist demonstration last December that shocked a country proud of its reputation for tolerance.

Around 30 neo-Nazis attacked a rally in the Stockholm suburb of Karrtorp on December 15, throwing bottles and firecrackers at marchers. Two people were stabbed and 26 people were detained by police. Seven of them were charged with violent disorder.

The court convicted all seven of violent disorder. Two of them were sentenced to jail for six months and one for eight months. The others were given non-custodial sentences.

Sweden, long seen as a bastion of equality and social justice, has seen support for the far right rise as immigration has grown. Anti-immigration party Sweden Democrats is polling about 10 percent ahead of a September national election.

Some 16,000 Swedes rallied in Stockholm against racism following the neo-Nazi attack.

Reporting by Johan Sennero, editing by Gareth Jones

