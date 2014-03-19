FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Finance Minister says considering bilateral aid to Ukraine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 19, 2014 / 9:28 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden's Finance Minister says considering bilateral aid to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Wednesday the government would look at providing bilateral aid to Ukraine within the framework of the International Monetary Fund.

“We will initiate, in the Nordic-Baltic group within the IMF, a process to consider giving bilateral aid to Ukraine in the same way we did with Latvia, Ireland and Iceland,” Borg told reporters at a banking seminar.

He provided no further details about how much aid could be offered or when.

Russian forces took control of the Crimea peninsula in late February following the toppling of Moscow-backed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich by protesters angered at his decision to spurn a trade deal with the European Union and seek closer ties with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty in Moscow on Tuesday making Crimea part of Russia again but has said he does not plan to seize any other regions of Ukraine.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.