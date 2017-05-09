FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 3 months ago

Germany charges Swedish killer with 25-year-old murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - German prosecutors charged one of Sweden's most notorious criminals on Tuesday with murdering a woman 25 years ago.

John Ausonius has been transferred to Germany from Sweden where he is serving a life sentence for killing one person and wounding 10 in a string of racially motivated attacks and bank robberies in the Stockholm area in 1991-1992.

Prosecutors charged him with the 1992 murder "motivated by greed and carried out with malice" of a woman in Frankfurt with whom he had had an argument over alleged theft a week earlier, according to German authorities.

Ausonius, now 63, has denied it. No date has yet been set for the trial.

Ausonius did not object to being extradited to Germany on condition he would be allowed to serve any possible jail sentence in Sweden where he will be returned when the trial in Germany is over.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

