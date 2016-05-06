Swedish Green Party chiefs will face vote on their leadership

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The election committee of Sweden’s Green Party wants to replace the joint heads of the party, who have agreed to put their leadership to a vote by party members at next week’s party congress.

Sources on the committee told Swedish television on Friday the committee wanted to replace party co-leaders Asa Romson - the deputy prime minister - and Education Minister Gustav Fridolin as they no longer had sufficient support in the party.

The co-leaders had said last week they would not resign and the party congress on May 13-15 would need to vote to replace them. Lack of support by the election committee, which selects candidates for Green Party members to vote on, will make it harder for them to survive a vote.

Dissatisfaction with Romson and Fridolin’s leadership has grown since a row over comments by Housing Minister Mehmet Kaplan in 2009, before he became a minister. He compared treatment of Palestinians by Israelis to the way Germany treated Jews in the 1930s. Kaplan ultimately resigned.

A decision by the Greens to replace their leadership next week would leave the future of Sweden’s coalition government, struggling since it took power in 2014, in doubt.

The new leaders could continue in government, but discontent has been widespread among Green Party members about tough immigration policies adopted late last year.

If the Greens withdraw from the coalition, the Social Democrats could carry on alone until 2018. A snap election is also a possibility.

A spokeswoman for the Greens, the junior party in the minority coalition with the Social Democrats, declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the Social Democrats also declined to comment.

A poll on Friday showed support for the Green Party at its lowest support for 10 years, just above the 4 percent threshold for seats in parliament.

The Green Party’s annual congress will be held on May 13-15.