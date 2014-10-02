Incoming Swedish government won't raise VAT on restaurants

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s incoming center-left government will not raise VAT on restaurant meals, the junior coalition partner the Greens said on Thursday, as they and the Social Democrats try to build a minority government that can win broad political support.

The Social Democrats had proposed the VAT measure to help pay for investment in jobs, schools and welfare. Their climbdown on the issue highlights the difficulties facing the new government, which falls well short of a parliamentary majority.

The Social Democrats and Greens have done deals on a number of issues in recent days, including defense and nuclear power, where they had differing views. Their latest agreement also includes keeping tax breaks for services like home cleaning and babysitting.

“We think that RUT (a tax break for cleaning and maintenance) and restaurant VAT are important measures to bring down unemployment,” said Adam Bergsveen, the Green Party’s Political Secretary.

Social Democrat economic spokeswoman Magdalena Andersson said her party believed the money - about 5.0 billion crowns ($696 million) - could be better used on other job measures.

Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven, likely to be confirmed as prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Thursday, called his victory in Sweden’s Sept. 14 election a vote for change.

In their election manifesto, the Social Democrats promised to spend about 40 billion crowns to boost jobs, education and welfare. Much of that is expected to come from ending tax breaks for employers taking on staff under 26 years old.

Minority-friendly budget rules mean a finance bill - to be presented in November - will probably still pass. But the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats could side with the four-party Alliance which said it would present an alternative budget bill.

That could theoretically bring down a Social Democrat-Green government, although most analysts see that as unlikely.

To pass non-financial measures, the government will need support from the centre-right, meaning policy is unlikely to differ much from that of the outgoing Alliance coalition.

The new government will present its policy plans to parliament on Friday, assuming Lofven is confirmed as premier.