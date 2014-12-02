Swedish opposition Moderates say won't withdraw rival budget

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s biggest opposition party, the Moderates, won’t withdraw an alternative budget that looks set to garner most support in parliament and could force the government to resign, its economics spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats said they would support the centre-right opposition bloc’s budget, effectively dooming the minority, Social Democrat-led government’s budget to failure in a vote due on Wednesday.

“We will now see how the Prime Minister responds, because it is his responsibility to carry out his budget proposals,” Anna Kinberg Batra told reporters.

She said it was not the job of the opposition to “help the government remain in office”.

In Sweden, each party or coalition can put forward a budget proposal and the one backed by the most votes wins.

The Sweden Democrats are not part of the four-party centre-right Alliance bloc.