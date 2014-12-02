FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish center-right opposition stands by vow to back own budget after govt talks
#World News
December 2, 2014 / 10:04 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish center-right opposition stands by vow to back own budget after govt talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Asa Romson arrive for a meeting during negotiations about the national budget in Stockholm December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s four-party Alliance opposition repeated its vow to vote for its own budget bill in a parliament vote scheduled for Wednesday after last-ditch talks with the government looked to have failed to avert a defeat for Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

“We were clear on that we would vote ‘yes’ to the Alliance proposal and we have seen nothing to change that,” opposition Moderate Party economic spokeswoman Anna Kinberg Batra told reporters. The Moderates are the biggest of the four parties in the Alliance bloc.

“We are not prepared to abandon the Alliance voters.”

Kinberg Batra was speaking after talks between the government and the opposition bloc to find common ground over the budget after the unaligned Sweden Democrats said they would effectively block the government finance bill by backing an Alliance alternative.

If the Social Democrats and Green coalition cannot reach agreement with the centre-right alliance Lofven could resign and try to form a new government with enough support to neutralize the Sweden Democrats and pass a budget. Or he could call a snap election.

Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
