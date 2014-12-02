FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish PM says invites centre-right opposition for last-ditch budget talks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2014 / 5:33 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish PM says invites centre-right opposition for last-ditch budget talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven invited the centre-right opposition bloc for talks Tuesday evening in an attempt to find common ground over the budget after the unaligned Sweden Democrats said they would effectively block the government finance bill.

“It is high time to leave the election campaign behind us. Now we need to look to the good of the country,” Lofven told a news conference.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats said earlier on Tuesday they would support the centre-right opposition bloc’s budget, effectively dooming the minority, Social Democrat-led government’s budget to failure in a vote due on Wednesday.

Lofven said the government budget bill could be withdrawn for further negotiations in parliament’s finance committee if tonight’s talks produced positive signs, but would not rule out any alternatives.

Reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.