Swedish PM, facing budget defeat, says to weigh options after debate

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) and Deputy Prime Minister Asa Romson arrive for a meeting during negotiations about the national budget in Stockholm December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maja Suslin/TT News Agency

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said last-ditch talks with the center-right opposition had failed to find common ground over budget and that he would weigh his options after a debate in parliament on Wednesday which looks all but certain to spell defeat of the government finance bill.

“There is no one on the other side of the table, it is meaningless to hold talks,” Lovfen told reporters after meeting the center-right opposition leaders of the Alliance bloc.

“We will see what the debate in parliament produces and decide (how to proceed) after that.”

Lofven was speaking after talks with the center-right opposition bloc to find common ground over the budget after the unaligned Sweden Democrats said they would effectively block the government finance bill by backing an Alliance alternative.

Facing defeat over the budget, Lofven could resign and try to form a new government with enough support to neutralize the Sweden Democrats and pass a budget. Or he could call a snap election.