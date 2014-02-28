Swedish fourth-quarter GDP expands at fastest pace in three years

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product expanded at the fastest pace in three years, growing more than twice expectations at a 1.7 percent clip from the previous quarter and sending the Swedish crown higher.

The economy had been stuck in a rut since late 2012 but analysts have expected the Nordic country to start gaining strength, helped by recovery in the United States and stronger domestic output.

Sweden’s economy grew 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter on an annual basis, beating expectations for growth of 1.1 percent.

Friday’s data showed both household consumption and government expenditures rising while inventory changes helped boost GDP by 1.5 percentage points.

“This shows that the Swedish economy is on its way up and paves the way for a continued good development in 2014,” said Knut Hallberg, an economist at Swedbank.

Sweden’s economic growth figures contrasted with GDP figures out of Denmark, still struggling with recovery, which saw its economy contract 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous.

Sweden recovered relatively quickly from the economic crisis partly because strong public finances have meant that the government was able to cut taxes and increase spending to boost growth.

Public debt levels are expected to fall to around 35 percent of GDP in the coming years - a stark contrast to levels in Europe which are around 90 percent.

Swedish banks are also some of Europe’s strongest lenders and have had non-stop access to funding markets throughout the downturn, supporting recovery.

A survey of Nordic bank chief financial officers by Moody’s showed on Thursday most were positive about future growth prospects for banks and their financial performance in 2014.

The Swedish government, which recently revised up its growth forecasts slightly, expects the economy to grow 2.5 percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2015, following a 1.5 percent expansion in 2013.

The Swedish crown strengthened considerably on the data, to 8.8655 crowns per euro at 5.30 a.m. ET, from around 8.92 crowns before the figures.

“It substantially lessens the risk for a rate cut in April from the Riksbank, but I can’t say that we can exclude a rate cut because it’s dependent on the next inflation number,” Andreas Wallstrom, economist at Nordea, said of the strong data.

The central bank left rates on hold at 0.75 percent at a meeting this month after cutting in December. Since then, surprisingly low inflation figures for January have led to expectations the Riksbank could need to consider rate cuts earlier than forecast.

Riksbank deputy governor Per Jansson emphasized on Friday the importance for policymakers to remain focused on low inflation.

“All things equal, inflation lower than the Riksbank’s forecast increases the possibility of a rate cut,” he told reporters after a presentation in the southern town of Malmo, ahead of the GDP data.

Still, economists said they were revising their forecasts following Friday’s strong data.

SEB Chief Economist Robert Bergqvist said his bank had lowered the chance for a rate cut to 25 percent from 40 percent.

The central bank will announce its next rate decision on April 9.