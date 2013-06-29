Ice-hockey-Swedish NHL player assaulted, robbed

Winnipeg Jets' Tobias Enstrom (R) is attended to on the bench after being injured against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Three men have been arrested by Swedish police after Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tobias Enstrom was attacked and robbed in his home town of Ornskjoldsvik on Friday, local media reported.

A witness told newspaper Ornskjoldsviks Allehanda that the 28-year-old was seen withdrawing money from a cash machine just before midnight. When the witness returned five minutes later, Enstrom was lying on the ground.

“I don’t have a clear picture of his injuries, but he had to get medical attention,” police spokesman Stefan Edin told reporters.

He added that three men were in custody following the attack.

Enstrom, who turned down the chance to be part of Sweden’s recent world championship-winning team, played 22 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season, scoring four goals and making 11 assists.