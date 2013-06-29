FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ice-hockey-Swedish NHL player assaulted, robbed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 4 years ago

Ice-hockey-Swedish NHL player assaulted, robbed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Winnipeg Jets' Tobias Enstrom (R) is attended to on the bench after being injured against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Three men have been arrested by Swedish police after Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tobias Enstrom was attacked and robbed in his home town of Ornskjoldsvik on Friday, local media reported.

A witness told newspaper Ornskjoldsviks Allehanda that the 28-year-old was seen withdrawing money from a cash machine just before midnight. When the witness returned five minutes later, Enstrom was lying on the ground.

“I don’t have a clear picture of his injuries, but he had to get medical attention,” police spokesman Stefan Edin told reporters.

He added that three men were in custody following the attack.

Enstrom, who turned down the chance to be part of Sweden’s recent world championship-winning team, played 22 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season, scoring four goals and making 11 assists.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, Editing by Tom Bartlett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.