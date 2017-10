Steven Maijoor, Chair of European Securities and Markets Authority, addresses the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - New rules to bring more transparency to bond markets will not necessarily hurt liquidity if done carefully, the head of Europe’s markets regulator said on Thursday.

“All liquid markets are transparent markets,” European Securities and Markets Authority head Steven Maijoor said. “Transparency is a prerequisite for confidence and the willingness to trade.”

Maijoor said it was too early to say if further policy measures were needed.