Police organize a line of refugees on a stairway leading up to trains arriving from Denmark at the Hyllie train station outside Malmo, Sweden, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/File Photo

STOCKHOLM Sweden will end temporary border controls introduced in 2015 to stem a large influx of asylum seekers, Swedish radio said, citing sources.

More than 160,000 sought asylum in Sweden in 2015, straining the country's capacity to feed and house new arrivals, many from Syria, to breaking point.

Numbers dropped sharply after the imposition of the controls.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)